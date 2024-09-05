Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $493,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221,413. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $175.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

