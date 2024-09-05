Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,074,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 315.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,206,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,827 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 73.9% in the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,572,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,978,000 after buying an additional 667,773 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 381.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 800,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,023,000 after buying an additional 634,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,389,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,132,000 after buying an additional 455,693 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $81.29. 148,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,908. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $81.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average of $71.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Guggenheim upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.