Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 154.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,958 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.
Pfizer Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,011,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,242,336. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $35.28. The company has a market cap of $161.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Pfizer Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.
Pfizer Company Profile
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.
