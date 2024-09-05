Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 452 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,452. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $139.32 and a one year high of $221.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.