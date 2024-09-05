MetFi One Day Volume Hits $263,044.24 (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, MetFi has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. MetFi has a total market cap of $89.96 million and approximately $263,044.24 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetFi token can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MetFi Profile

MetFi’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 481,256,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,029,667 tokens. MetFi’s official website is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. MetFi’s official message board is medium.com/@metfi_dao.

MetFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 481,256,353.982302 with 12,766,283.74636426 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.49759025 USD and is down -3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $234,959.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

