MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.54.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MetLife Stock Down 0.3 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,418,612,000 after buying an additional 1,974,268 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $131,456,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7,837.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,124 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MetLife by 22.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,396,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,799,000 after acquiring an additional 988,666 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $77.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife has a 12-month low of $57.91 and a 12-month high of $79.34. The company has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

