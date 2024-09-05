MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Declares Dividend of $0.47

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4733 per share on Friday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from MGM China’s previous dividend of $0.32.
MGM China Stock Performance
MGM China stock remained flat at $15.59 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 886. MGM China has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.57.
MGM China Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MGM China
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Don’t Miss These 3 Stocks Set to Defy Expectations in September
Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.