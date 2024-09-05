MGO Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MGO Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,235,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $145,477,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,310,000 after buying an additional 902,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $78,567,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.82. 192,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,841,707. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.90. The stock has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

