Mina Hits Market Capitalization of $477.19 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000734 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $477.19 million and $11.49 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000088 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,184,211,896 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,505,235 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,184,136,314.8400393 with 1,153,329,063.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.41876134 USD and is up 1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $11,701,667.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

