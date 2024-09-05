MLP (ETR:MLP) Shares Down 0.4%

MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €5.68 ($6.31) and last traded at €5.68 ($6.31). 17,862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.70 ($6.33).

The firm has a market cap of $620.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 98.06, a current ratio of 240.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €5.75 and a 200-day moving average of €5.78.

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Germany. The company operates through Financial Consulting, Banking, FERI, DOMCURA, Industrial Broker, and Deutschland.Immobilien segments. The Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

