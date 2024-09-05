Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.39 and last traded at $30.64. 157,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 307,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Down 5.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $173.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 253.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,210,000 after purchasing an additional 823,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 271.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,844,000 after acquiring an additional 276,166 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter worth about $10,666,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,395,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,192,000 after purchasing an additional 208,785 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 732,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,685,000 after purchasing an additional 170,924 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

