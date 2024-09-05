Morgan Stanley Cuts Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target to $10.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CXM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sprinklr

Sprinklr Stock Down 0.2 %

Sprinklr stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $195.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $126,196.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 395,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $148,000. 30.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sprinklr by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after buying an additional 27,652 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth $4,395,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.