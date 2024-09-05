Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.900-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $665.0 million-$675.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $701.5 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Movado Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

NYSE MOV opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $501.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.00. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $31.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.21%.

Insider Activity at Movado Group

In other news, SVP Michelle Kennedy sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $32,432.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

