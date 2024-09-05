Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Mueller Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years. Mueller Industries has a payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Mueller Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $67.87 on Thursday. Mueller Industries has a 12-month low of $34.96 and a 12-month high of $72.83. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $997.75 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $3,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,214,311 shares in the company, valued at $84,904,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $3,047,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,264,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,631,784.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $3,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,214,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,904,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,770 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

