National Bank Financial Upgrades NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) to “Strong-Buy”

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Ventum Financial upped their target price on NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.75.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NXE traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.39. 115,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,045. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.32 and a twelve month high of C$12.14. The firm has a market cap of C$4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NexGen Energy

In other NexGen Energy news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total transaction of C$1,692,285.00. In other NexGen Energy news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of NexGen Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total transaction of C$1,692,285.00. Also, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total value of C$1,395,336.00. 7.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

