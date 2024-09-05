National Bank of Canada FI Has $379.48 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,786,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 256,293 shares during the period. Shopify comprises about 0.5% of National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Shopify were worth $379,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Shopify by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,661,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,263,000 after buying an additional 559,917 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus raised Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.11.

Shopify stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,968,979. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a PE ratio of -412.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Shopify’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

