National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,703,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 291,836 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.64% of Pembina Pipeline worth $136,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.4 %

PBA stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $40.74. 237,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,837. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.67. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 87.83%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

