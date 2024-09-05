National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 92,787 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,787 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $97,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 376.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,056. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $172.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

