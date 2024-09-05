National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,422 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,873 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $115,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 79.2% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $7.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $615.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,170. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $473.56 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $639.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $632.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $171.95 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $716.35.

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total value of $42,581,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,626,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,320,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total value of $42,581,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,626,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,320,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total transaction of $16,198,606.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,308 shares of company stock worth $67,651,926. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

