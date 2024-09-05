Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $25.11

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.11, but opened at $23.75. Nayax shares last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 409 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NYAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Nayax from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Nayax from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Nayax Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $802.12 million, a P/E ratio of -53.09 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.84.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. Nayax had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Nayax by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Nayax by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nayax by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Nayax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Nayax by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 37,853 shares during the period. 34.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Featured Stories

