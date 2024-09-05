Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV) versus Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Head-To-Head Review

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) and Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Accolade and Net Savings Link’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accolade -20.62% -20.30% -11.14% Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Accolade and Net Savings Link, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accolade 0 3 12 0 2.80 Net Savings Link 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Accolade currently has a consensus price target of $11.65, suggesting a potential upside of 180.14%. Given Accolade’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Accolade is more favorable than Net Savings Link.

This table compares Accolade and Net Savings Link’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accolade $414.29 million 0.80 -$99.81 million ($1.16) -3.59 Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Net Savings Link has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accolade.

Volatility & Risk

Accolade has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Savings Link has a beta of 3.22, suggesting that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.0% of Accolade shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Accolade shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Net Savings Link shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Accolade beats Net Savings Link on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians. It also provides medical opinion and decision support services; and technology and administrative services to the medical practice PCs providing virtual primary care services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Net Savings Link

Net Savings Link, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

