Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,220,936,000 after buying an additional 149,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $2,558,598,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,213,825,000 after purchasing an additional 106,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $966,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $966,999.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,831 shares of company stock worth $102,721,884. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.45.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $679.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $292.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $660.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $632.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $711.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

