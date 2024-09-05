Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) is Roubaix Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Roubaix Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 580,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,688 shares during the quarter. Newpark Resources comprises about 3.0% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Newpark Resources by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 189,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 34,148 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $882,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 135,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Newpark Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NR opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 2.89. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $8.65.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newpark Resources Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

