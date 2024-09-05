Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) were down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 125.36 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.71). Approximately 3,507 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 22,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.72).

Nexus Infrastructure Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 139.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 109.03. The firm has a market cap of £11.74 million, a P/E ratio of -254.90 and a beta of 0.88.

About Nexus Infrastructure

Nexus Infrastructure plc offers infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems.

