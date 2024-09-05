Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 14,261 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,261 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises 0.4% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $8,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 262.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of FNDX stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $69.43. 45,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,048. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $70.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.78.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

