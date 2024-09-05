Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 3,053 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned 1.31% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEMA. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 248,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,424,000 after acquiring an additional 160,407 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EEMA traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.03. 5,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,915. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 12 month low of $60.36 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $403.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.59.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
