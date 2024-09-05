Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 3,644 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 736,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $134,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $193.33. The company had a trading volume of 252,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,497. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $196.24. The stock has a market cap of $83.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

