Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,063. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $127.41. The firm has a market cap of $197.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.91 and its 200 day moving average is $101.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

