Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Decreases Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 39.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on GBDC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James cut Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 0.5 %

Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.97. 129,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,263. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $171.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Golub bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $293,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,738,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,526,758.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Golub purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.68 per share, for a total transaction of $293,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,738,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,526,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 707,015 shares of company stock worth $11,199,138. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

