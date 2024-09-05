Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $1.21 Million Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,772 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Shell by 611.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Shell by 3,856.3% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shell Stock Up 0.1 %

SHEL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.56. 874,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,076,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.31. The company has a market cap of $216.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.57. Shell plc has a one year low of $60.34 and a one year high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

