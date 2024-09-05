Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGOV. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,644,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,597,000 after acquiring an additional 354,872 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,876,000 after buying an additional 441,877 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,018,000 after buying an additional 1,278,504 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,176,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,444,000 after buying an additional 81,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $95,865,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,143. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Featured Stories

