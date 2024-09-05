Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $2.93 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 142,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 41,244 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.06.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,726,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,542,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $148.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.96. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $20.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.