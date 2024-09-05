Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $2.93 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 142,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 41,244 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.06.
AT&T Price Performance
AT&T stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,726,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,542,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $148.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.96. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $20.87.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
