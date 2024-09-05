Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Increases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 5,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.94.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock worth $32,181,365. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE GS traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $494.36. The company had a trading volume of 219,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,851. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $517.26. The company has a market capitalization of $159.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $487.95 and its 200 day moving average is $446.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

