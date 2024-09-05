Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 73 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,998 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Target were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $1,041,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Target by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 642,340 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $112,686,000 after purchasing an additional 122,706 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,958,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Target by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 103,785 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.73. The company had a trading volume of 451,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,304. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.07.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.