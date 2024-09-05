Niza Global (NIZA) Trading 8.7% Lower This Week

Niza Global (NIZA) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Niza Global token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Niza Global has a total market cap of $45,875.52 and approximately $1.05 million worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Niza Global has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Niza Global Profile

Niza Global was first traded on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,749,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official website is niza.io. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin.

Niza Global Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,749,999,954 with 5,870,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00017625 USD and is down -8.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $854,330.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niza Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niza Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

