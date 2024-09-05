NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH) Rating Increased to Hold at National Bank Financial

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.61). The firm had revenue of C$119.14 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

In related news, Director Peter Aghar acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.76 per share, with a total value of C$166,761.00.

