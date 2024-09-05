NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.42-3.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.43.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

NWE opened at $54.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $55.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $35,720.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,778 shares in the company, valued at $559,593.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

