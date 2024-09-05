Notcoin Trading Down 15.2% Over Last Week (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 5th. Notcoin has a total market capitalization of $766.73 million and approximately $118.74 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Notcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Notcoin has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Notcoin

Notcoin’s launch date was December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,474,435,117 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,474,435,116 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,474,435,116.7729. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00734243 USD and is down -4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $121,197,491.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Notcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Notcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

