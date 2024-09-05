Nottingham Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYBB. Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

HYBB traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $46.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,627. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $391.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.07.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

