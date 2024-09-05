Nottingham Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,055 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,881 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $242.94. The company had a trading volume of 328,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,714. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.90. The firm has a market cap of $138.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

