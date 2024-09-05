Nottingham Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,653 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 6.73% of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF worth $16,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,017,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 297.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,809,000.

JSI stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $52.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,904. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $52.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2809 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

