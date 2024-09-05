Nottingham Advisors Inc. Makes New $249,000 Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE VMC traded down $2.10 on Thursday, reaching $232.73. 108,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.34. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $190.51 and a 12 month high of $278.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

