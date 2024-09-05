Nottingham Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VEU traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.57. 233,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,579. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $61.83.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

