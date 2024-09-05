Nottingham Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 340,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF were worth $11,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,991,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,758,000 after buying an additional 363,856 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,956,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000.

Shares of FLCA stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.38. 862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,014. The stock has a market cap of $429.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.90. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.33.

The Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Canada RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks. FLCA was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

