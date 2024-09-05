Nottingham Advisors Inc. Takes $5.20 Million Position in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 181,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 24.24% of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF by 115.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 36,697 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:BKGI traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.26. 19,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.63.

BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3495 per share. This is an increase from BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Bny Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BKGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global dividend-paying companies involved in the infrastructure industry. BKGI was launched on Nov 2, 2022 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

