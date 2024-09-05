Nottingham Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 113.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $76.52. The company had a trading volume of 473,947 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

