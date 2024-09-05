Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $121.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $119.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.37% from the stock’s current price.

NVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.38.

Novartis Price Performance

NVS stock opened at $119.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $120.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.31.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novartis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 23.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,407,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 191.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,904,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,318 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 53.7% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,906,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,372,000 after acquiring an additional 666,104 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Novartis in the second quarter worth $64,610,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Novartis by 40.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,065,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,819,000 after purchasing an additional 590,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

