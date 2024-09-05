Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $335,000. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.8% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 25.5% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,648,000 after buying an additional 25,122 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:NVO traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.96. 552,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,319,278. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $86.96 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.43. The firm has a market cap of $592.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

