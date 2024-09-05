NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Gap Down to $19.44

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.44, but opened at $17.47. NovoCure shares last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 475,209 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVCR shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on NovoCure from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NovoCure from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NovoCure from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get NovoCure alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NVCR

NovoCure Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.71.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.83 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in NovoCure by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 10,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 61.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.