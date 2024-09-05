Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NU. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 514.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 61,734 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NU by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 283,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NU by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in NU by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU stock opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.13. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NU in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

